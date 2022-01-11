Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

YELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 3.04. Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yellow will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 25,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yellow by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yellow by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,460 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Yellow by 56.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 406,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yellow by 94.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 402,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

