YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.