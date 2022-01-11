Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.21. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.86. The company had a trading volume of 48,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,514. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.65. The stock has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

