Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.04 Million

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post sales of $70.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.41 million and the highest is $71.50 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $66.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $276.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.03 million to $278.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $296.33 million, with estimates ranging from $292.81 million to $299.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $530,003. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 151.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 579.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,442. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.