Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Engagesmart.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million.

ESMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. 26,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,722. Engagesmart has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $38.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.