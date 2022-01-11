Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Five9 posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $233,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,547. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after buying an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 31.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,437. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.32. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

