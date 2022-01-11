Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05. QUALCOMM reported earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $12.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.23. 326,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,880,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.25 and its 200 day moving average is $152.43. The stock has a market cap of $206.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

