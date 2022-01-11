Zacks: Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.16. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $4,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

