Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,093. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $64.24 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Community Bank System by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

