Zacks: Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.50. Foot Locker posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,709. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

