Zacks: Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. 2,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $68.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

