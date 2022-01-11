Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) will announce $64.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full year sales of $242.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $242.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $284.95 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cellebrite DI.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million.

CLBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $25,039,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth about $12,964,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $10,209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. 27,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,874. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.