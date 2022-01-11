Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report $327.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.44 million and the highest is $431.19 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $290.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $686.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.89 million to $802.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $923.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

