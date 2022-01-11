Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post $1.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,864,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,261,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

