Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is ($0.32). Sinclair Broadcast Group posted earnings per share of $6.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,258. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

