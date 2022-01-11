Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will report $182.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.77 million to $188.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year sales of $699.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $702.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $743.83 million, with estimates ranging from $716.58 million to $784.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SkillSoft by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

