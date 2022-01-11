Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $829.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $829.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $828.00 million to $830.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $809.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

CTXS stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,384. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after buying an additional 526,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 496,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

