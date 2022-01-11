Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Ecovyst posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

ECVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

ECVT stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

