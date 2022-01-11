Zacks: Brokerages Expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.02). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Engagesmart.
Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ESMT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. 26,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25. Engagesmart has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $38.83.
About Engagesmart
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
