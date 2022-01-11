Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 383,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

