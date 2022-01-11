Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report sales of $95.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.58 million to $142.00 million. Landec posted sales of $137.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $451.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.93 million to $548.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $383.68 million, with estimates ranging from $197.95 million to $569.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNDC. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $296.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Landec by 9.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

