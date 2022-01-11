Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Post $1.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $136.91 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

