Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneConnect Financial Technology.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Tobam bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 898,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 34,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.30. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.