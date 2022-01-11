Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $977.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post $977.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $931.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Pool posted sales of $839.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $5.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $502.06. 386,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.84. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

