Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post sales of $259.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.50 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $238.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,517,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 150,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 275,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. 440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

