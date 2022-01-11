Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $382.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) to announce $382.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $387.95 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 390,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,253. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

