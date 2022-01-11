Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Sell

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,241. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. Axonics has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

