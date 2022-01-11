Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) to Hold

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “
Shares of CTKB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 159,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20. Cytek BioSciences has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $28.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile
