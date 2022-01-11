Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) to Hold

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Shares of CTKB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 159,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20. Cytek BioSciences has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

