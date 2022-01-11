Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) to Sell

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.12.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 1,039,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.17. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.