Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Sell

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $212.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

