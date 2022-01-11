Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 177,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

