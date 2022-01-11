Zacks Investment Research Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Sell

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs. It is the operator in most of these exploration areas and holds interests in them ranging from 20% to 100%. This puts Petrobras in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come. Meanwhile, the company’s ambitious divestment plans appear to be working well as far as deleveraging is concerned. Having said all of this, the fact that Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras is still reeling under huge debt burden cannot be overlooked. The firm is also having to deal with years of mismanagement and corruption, while investors remain wary of the risk of political interference. As such, Petrobras warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

PBR opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

