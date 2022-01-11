Zacks Investment Research Lowers Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) to Sell

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TLIS. Bank of America downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of TLIS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,005. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.52. Talis Biomedical has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.09). Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 103.75% and a negative net margin of 2,742.84%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talis Biomedical news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $218,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 21.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

