Zacks Investment Research Lowers TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

