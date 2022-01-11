Zacks Investment Research Lowers TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $688.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

