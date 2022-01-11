Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Hold

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 34,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.49. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 184,233 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 181,219 shares during the period. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

