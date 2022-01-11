Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,584,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,118,332 shares of company stock valued at $20,193,744. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

