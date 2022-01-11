Zacks Investment Research Upgrades F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Buy

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

FSTX has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of FSTX remained flat at $$4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,153. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 244,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

