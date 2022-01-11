Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,729 shares of company stock worth $13,776,066. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 820.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

