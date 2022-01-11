Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:TROX opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 448.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 47.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after purchasing an additional 738,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 157.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 721,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 130.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 508,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

