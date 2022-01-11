Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Edesa Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edesa Biotech in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $5.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

