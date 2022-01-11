ZClassic Market Capitalization Hits $1.03 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $5,903.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00332812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00132517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00085184 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.