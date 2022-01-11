Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 32.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $275.65 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.35 and a 200-day moving average of $281.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of -127.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.74.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

