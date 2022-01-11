Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Europe started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.50.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $238.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.45. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $238.37 and a twelve month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

