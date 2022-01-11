Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce ($1.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 342,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $59.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Zymeworks by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,401,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

