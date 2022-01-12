-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $46.89. 36,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,724 shares of company stock worth $6,426,067. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

