-$0.20 EPS Expected for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,432. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $140.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

