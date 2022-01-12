$0.24 EPS Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

OPCH traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 26,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,029. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $6,096,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,002 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 414.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 256,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

