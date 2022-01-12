$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PPL.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. PPL has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.