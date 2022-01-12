$0.40 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNRL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 210,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,833. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.98 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

